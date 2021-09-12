Greenwood fire now 67% contained, officials say

article

The Greenwood fire in northern Minnesota is now about 67% contained, officials announced Sunday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has spanned 26,797 acres since it began on Aug. 15. The fire, sparked by a lightning strike, started approximately 10 miles southwest of Isabella. 14 primary structures and 57 outbuildings were destroyed on August 23.

Now, the belief is that with Mother Nature’s help, firefighters are getting the upper hand on the blaze. About an inch of rain fell on the area just last week.

"As we’re moving deeper into fall, chances for rain every three to five days," said National Weather Service Incident meteorologist Rick Davis, "that’s really helping the firefighting effort."

Officials said it is still possible that this fire could get up and move again, but they're doing everything they can to prevent spread.