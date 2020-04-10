Grand Portage State Park temporarily closes amid pandemic

article

Grand Portage State Park, which is along the North Shore of Lake Superior, is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the the Department of Natural Resources.

The Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa requested that the DNR close the park to the public due to coronavirus concerns. The park is located completely within the boundaries of the Grand Portage Reservation. The land is owned by the Band and leased to the State.

An associated rest area and the park's welcome center will also be closed. The closure is in effect until May 4.

