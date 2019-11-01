Grand jury indicts 33-year-old St. Paul man in 2017 Roseville murder

article

A Ramsey County grand jury indicted a 33-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man this week for his involvement in the murder of a 35-year-old man in Roseville in 2017.

Perry Earl Williams III was charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the benefit of a gang, first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree murder for the benefit of a gang and second-degree murder, according to Roseville Police Department. Dondi Antwan Nalls died in the shooting.

On September 23, 2017, at 5:25 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Terrace Drive. Officers found Nalls lying on the ground in front of an apartment complex with gunshot wounds.

Nalls was pronounced dead at the scene.

On September, 23, 2017, officers found Dondi Antwan Nalls, 35, with multiple gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex in Roseville, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

The murder remains under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to the case to contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008 or submit an tip online at cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.