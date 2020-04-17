Gov. Walz signs bill allowing takeout beer, wine from bars and restaurants

Governor Tim Walz signed a bill, which will allow bars and restaurants to sell beer and wine for takeout amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a small but important step to provide relief for the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their lights on during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz in a statement. “This will allow Minnesotans to continue to support their favorite local businesses. The restaurant industry is finding creative ways to keep Minnesotans fed and happy during this challenging time, and we’re going to help them out.”

Restaurants and bars that already have a liquor license can sell one 6-pack of 12-ounce beer, hard seltzer or hard cider or one bottle of wine with a takeout food order. The alcoholic beverages must be sold in their original, unopened packaging.

This goes into effect Saturday morning.

The House overwhelmingly approved the bill Friday 129-1, one day after the Senate passed it by a similar margin.

"Allowing restaurants to temporarily provide alcohol to-go will provide a much-needed revenue infusion to businesses that are currently cash-strapped," said Hospitality Minnesota President & CEO Liz Rammer in a statement. "The current takeout, drive through and curbside pickup options provide only a small fraction of the revenue our restaurants generate in normal conditions. Adding alcohol-to-go provides one more tool in the toolbox. We continue to hear from operators who indicate this may be the difference between whether their businesses make it or not. Our thanks to the legislature and Governor for passage of this bill."

Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been closed to dine-in customers since March 17.

