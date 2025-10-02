Gov. Walz says he won't 'bend the knee' to Pres. Trump amid funding cuts concerns

The Brief Gov. Walz said he won't back down to the Trump administration, while discussing possible shutdown impacts. Pres. Trump has pulled some funding from Democratic-led states as the federal shutdown takes effect. Walz called on federal leaders to work together and resolve the shutdown.



Discussing the impact of the federal government shutdown on Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz said he won't acquiesce to the Trump administration, as the White House blocks funding for Democratic-led states.

Federal shutdown

The backstory:

Thursday marked day two of the federal government shutdown as lawmakers fought over a new spending bill.

Republican lawmakers say they have presented a simple funding bill to keep the government open that the Democrats have rejected.

Democrats, however, are demanding the Republicans restore healthcare tax credits cut under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which lawmakers say make healthcare more affordable for millions of Americans under the Affordable Care Act. An analysis by a thinktank, the Kaiser Family Foundation, showed the expiring tax credits could more than double what those enrollees pay for premiums.

In an attempt to put pressure on Democrats and end the stalemate, the Trump administration cut funding to Democratic-led states, including cutting $18 billion for a transportation project in New York City and pulling $8 billion in climate funding for states including Minnesota.

Minnesota officials said the climate funds were mostly grants to private entities, but they were aware of some funding impacts for the Department of Commerce.

Gov. Walz blasts Trump admin for targeting blue states

What they're saying:

Speaking Thursday, Gov. Walz accused the Trump administration of trying to "divide" Americans with the cuts.

"I think we've seen a vindictiveness, a willingness to try and target and this whole idea that they see states as Democrats and Republicans, or they see areas as red or blue, is simply the most egregious violation of their oath," Walz said. "You have a responsibility to give your best for people who vote against you."

When asked if his criticism of the Trump administration could end up hurting Minnesota, Walz opined that he was simply telling the truth.

"I'm not going after him," Walz clarified. "I'm speaking the truth. I'm certainly not going to bend the knee to what they're doing. I'm certainly not going to say, ‘Oh, this is fine. The way they talk like that,’ I think you hear my rhetoric is, that we're willing to find working solutions."

Walz juxtaposed the federal standoff to Minnesota's budget negotiations, where lawmakers were ultimately able to reach a compromise after some tough concessions on both sides. Though, it's worth noting the Minnesota budget battle did miss the end-of-session deadline itself and forced a special session.

"I'm going to tell them to go back to work, and I am going to challenge him," said Walz. "I mean, my God, we've got the White House threatening investigations and jail time because an escalator stopped? Walk up the damn stairs. This stuff happens. This is life. Do not normalize this. So I'm going to continue to approach them. I'll continue to work with them, we'll continue to deliver. And I said if there are lawful laws that are in place, we will follow that. If we need to challenge in court, we'll challenge in court. But this idea that you've got to go and kiss the ring, or you got to go and give some type of award to get basic services that he swore an oath to defend, that is outrageous. So no, I will not change how we approach that amendment."