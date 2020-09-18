Gov. Walz orders flags to half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Governor Walz is ordering all United States and Minnesota flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday.

The iconic justice passed away Friday at the age 87 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the oldest sitting member of the Supreme Court.

As the second woman ever to serve on the nation's highest court, Ginsberg was known as a fierce advocate for equality and women's rights.

“Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Governor Walz. “She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better.”

Walz says flag will be lowered immediately Friday night and remain at half staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg's funeral. The governor is also encouraging businesses and individuals to follow suit.

At the White House, President Trump also lowered flags in Ginsburg's memory.