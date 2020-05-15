Gov. Walz orders all flags flown at half-staff on 19 of every month to honor Minnesotans lost to COVID-19
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 19 and on the 19th of every month for the rest of the year to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.
As of Friday, 683 Minnesotans have died from the coronavirus.
Individuals, businesses and other organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags to honor COVID-19 victims.