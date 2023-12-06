Gov. Walz on MN rebate checks being federally taxed: It's 'bull----'

Governor Tim Walz isn't happy that the federal government will tax Minnesotans who received rebate checks this year, calling it "bullsh--" during a Wednesday news conference.

Walz responded to the decision while speaking about the budget surplus forecast for 2024. The decision could cost some Minnesotans up to $286, depending on how large of a rebate they received.

"Bullsh--," said Walz, when asked about the decision. "I don't know. It's the IRS. I will tell you this: I have been on the phone, not much more judicious than that slip there, to let them know."

Walz says he has spoken with Biden administration officials in an attempt to change the situation but to no avail.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says it will send out 1099-MISC forms to everyone who received the rebate.