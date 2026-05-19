Gov. Walz names new Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Theodora Gaïtas

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Theodora Gaïtas as Minnesota’s next Supreme Court Chief Justice, effective Oct. 1, 2026. Reynaldo Aligada was named to fill the resulting Supreme Court vacancy, also starting Oct. 1. Both appointees bring extensive legal and judicial experience to their new roles.



Two major appointments are set to reshape the Minnesota Supreme Court this fall.

Walz appointments Minnesota Supreme Court

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz has announced that Theodora Gaïtas will become the next Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, stepping into the role on Oct. 1, 2026.

Gaïtas has served on the Supreme Court since August 1, 2024, and was previously a member of the Court of Appeals.

Gaïtas graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1994 and has worked in private practice and as an appellate public defender.

Dig deeper:



The Supreme Court will also see further changes as Reynaldo Aligada joins the bench.

Gov. Walz named Aligada to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Gaïtas’ promotion. Aligada’s background includes serving as First Assistant Federal Defender in Minneapolis, working as an associate attorney at Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi, and clerking at both the United States District Court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals, a press release says.

Aligada, currently a Ramsey County District Court judge, will start his new role on Oct. 1, 2026.

What they're saying:

"Justice Gaitas is an outstanding choice to serve as Minnesota’s next Chief Justice. I have had the privilege of working closely with her on the Supreme Court for the last two years and I have been impressed by her deep knowledge of the law, her commitment to the collaborative work of the court, her unparalleled work ethic, and her willingness to take on additional administrative work without complaint," Outgoing Chief Justice Natalie Hudson said in a statement accompanying the announcement.