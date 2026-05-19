THC-laced candy likely caused Moorhead middle school students to get sick

The Brief The Moorhead Police Department is investigating after middle school students got sick Monday by eating candy they believe contained THC. Police responded to Horizon Middle School in Moorhead at about 12:40 p.m. Monday as about 10 students became ill after eating the candy. Two had to be taken to a medical facility for evaluation. Police say the students involved have not been cooperative, and the incident remains under investigation.



The Moorhead Police Department is investigating after several middle school students in the district became ill Monday from eating candy that they say contained THC.

Horizon Middle School incident

What we know:

The Moorhead Police Department says it responded to Horizon Middle School at about 12:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that several students became ill after eating candy brought to the school by another student. Authorities say about 10 students at the candy, then began experiencing nausea.

Two students had to be taken to a medical facility for evaluation. The others were released to their parents or guardians.

Moorhead police say based on their investigation, they believe the candy had THC in it.

What we don't know:

Authorities say none of the students involved have been cooperative with police. The incident remains under investigation.

Moorhead Police Chief Chris Helmick issued the following statement:

"This is a really unfortunate situation. As a parent with children in the MAPS system, I understand and relate to the concerns being raised within our community. We will continue to work with Moorhead Area Public Schools as we investigate the incident and determine how we can prevent something like this from happening again. We also strongly encourage parents and guardians of children of all ages to speak with their kids about the importance of not consuming candy, food, or other items when they do not know exactly what they are."

Horizon Middle School Principal responds

What they're saying:

Horizon Middle School Principal Spencer Stowers sent the following message to families after the incident:

"Dear Horizon Middle School Families, at Horizon Middle School, the safety and well-being of our students are always our top priorities. I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred at Horizon East Middle School today and to ask for your partnership in keeping our school community safe.

Earlier today, a Horizon East student allegedly shared candy with approximately ten classmates. Shortly after consuming it, some students began feeling nauseous. Following our standard safety protocols, school staff immediately contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMTs) to evaluate the affected students.

After being assessed by emergency medical personnel on-site, two students required transportation to a medical facility. Parents and guardians of the involved students were notified immediately.

While we are continuing to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Moorhead Police Department and identify the unknown substance, this serves as a critical reminder for our entire school community. We ask that you please take a few moments tonight to have an open conversation with your child about food safety and peer pressure.

Please reinforce the following safety measures with your student:

Never accept or consume candy, food, drinks, or any unknown substances from others, even friends.

Be vigilant and aware of what you are consuming and where it came from.

Report immediately to a teacher, administrator, or trusted adult if someone is distributing unknown substances or if a classmate seems unwell.

We take incidents of this nature very seriously and are handling the situation in accordance with district policy and in cooperation with local authorities.

Thank you for your continued support, vigilance, and partnership in keeping Horizon Middle School a safe environment for all. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the main office."