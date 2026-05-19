Flanders Fire latest: People of interest identified in wildfire

The Brief The Minnesota DNR has identified people of interest in the Flanders Fire. Investigators have also discovered the fire's origin near the north shore of Flanders Lake. Investigators are searching for Ring and trail camera video for people in the area of Flanders Lake, particularly on the lake's west side.



The Minnesota DNR says they have identified the origin of the Flanders Fire and identified "people of interest" in connection to the fire.

Flanders fire investigation

What we know:

The Minnesota DNR announced on Tuesday that it has identified people of interest in connection with the Flanders Fire, the wildfire burning near Breezy Point in Crow Wing County.

Investigators also said they had identified the origin of the fire near the north shore of Flanders Lake. Now, investigators are looking for any video or information residents can share.

Investigators are asking any residents or people who might have Ring or trail cams in the Flanders Lake area – especially on the lake's western side along County Road 11 and Horseshoe Lake Road – from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17 to contact DNR Conservation Officer Jordan Anderson at 218-639-0782.

The backstory:

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office lifted evacuations on the fire on Tuesday as crews made major progress overnight and Tuesday morning.

The fire's size remains at about 1,666 acres and is at 60% containment as of Tuesday morning. On Monday, Crow Wing County declared an emergency in order to "act more quickly to gain funding and assistance for residents and local businesses."