Gov. Walz authorizes disaster relief over June storms in Minnesota

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for northwest and west central Minnesota. The declaration comes after storms ripped through the state on June 21, causing widespread property damage from heavy rain and strong winds. Funding and public assistance will be provided to Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, and Todd counties.



Following storms that rolled through Minnesota, causing widespread power outages and property damage, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for northwest and west central Minnesota.

Gov. Walz disaster declaration

What we know:

On June 21, 2025, severe storms and damaging winds rolled through the state, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.

The following day, Beltrami officials issued their own state of emergency.

According to Gov. Walz’s office, funding and public assistance will be provided to Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, and Todd counties, and the White Earth Band of Chippewa for the rebuilding public infrastructure damaged by the storms.

What they're saying:

"Minnesota is committed to supporting communities in northwest and west central Minnesota as they recover from June’s storms, which brought hurricane-force winds, severe flooding, and widespread damage," said Gov. Walz in a statement. "When I visited Bemidji in June with the state emergency management team, we witnessed neighbors helping neighbors, demonstrating a resilience that reflects the very best of Minnesota. We will continue to stand with them for the long recovery ahead. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the emergency responders whose tireless work and partnership have been critical to the recovery effort."