Expand / Collapse search

Gaps in Arizona border wall filled with double-stacked shipping containers

By Nicole Garcia, Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Updated August 25, 2022
FOX 10 Phoenix

Border wall gaps in Yuma are now closed with shipping containers

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says 130 shipping containers were used to close nearly 4,000 feet of previously open border in Yuma.

YUMA, Ariz. - Governor Doug Ducey says gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma have been closed with shipping containers.

Ducey issued an executive order on Aug. 12, ordering that the border wall be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers would also be welded together.

"Arizona has had enough," Ducey said in a statement. "We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises."

In a tweet on Aug. 24, Ducey said the 11-day project closed 3,820 open feet of the wall with 130 shipping containers.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security gave border officials the go-ahead to fill four remaining gaps in the wall near Yuma to protect the safety of migrants and U.S. agents working there.

Last year, Ducey deployed the Arizona National Guard to the border due to the high number of migrants crossing into the state from Mexico. 

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Gaps in Arizona border wall to be filled with double-stacked shipping containers

The border wall will be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers will be welded together, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release.

Image 1 of 7

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says 130 shipping containers were used to close nearly 4,000 feet of previously open border in Yuma. (Doug Ducey)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Biden administration gives green light to fill gaps in Arizona border wall

Border officials got the go-ahead Thursday to fill four remaining gaps in the U.S.-Mexico wall near the southern Arizona community of Yuma to protect the safety of migrants and U.S. agents working there.