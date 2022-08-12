Gaps in Arizona border wall filled with double-stacked shipping containers

Governor Doug Ducey says gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma have been closed with shipping containers.

Ducey issued an executive order on Aug. 12, ordering that the border wall be fortified with 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with razor wire. The 8,800-pound containers would also be welded together.

"Arizona has had enough," Ducey said in a statement. "We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty. For the last two years, Arizona has made every attempt to work with Washington to address the crisis on our border. Time and time again we’ve stepped in to clean up their mess. Arizonans can’t wait any longer for the federal government to deliver on their delayed promises."

In a tweet on Aug. 24, Ducey said the 11-day project closed 3,820 open feet of the wall with 130 shipping containers.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security gave border officials the go-ahead to fill four remaining gaps in the wall near Yuma to protect the safety of migrants and U.S. agents working there.

Last year, Ducey deployed the Arizona National Guard to the border due to the high number of migrants crossing into the state from Mexico.

