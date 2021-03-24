Gophers fans could attend games under new Big Ten COVID-19 policy

article

Fans could be allowed at the remaining Minnesota Gophers games and competitions this season—including the spring football game, if scheduled—under the new policy announced by the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten said Wednesday attendance policies for all remaining 2020-21 regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions. The new policy is effective immediately and includes spring football events.

The decision comes after the Big Ten decided to allow a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. For all remaining conference championships and tournaments, the Big Ten already announced it will defer to local health guidelines when it comes to having fans in the stands.

Under the current restrictions in Minnesota, outdoor venues like TCF Bank Stadium can host up to 10,000 people, while indoor venues can up have up to 3,000.

The Gophers have not released any plans for fan attendance yet.

