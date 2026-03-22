Gophers women's basketball advance to Sweet 16 off last second shot
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Amaya Battle pulled up from 13-feet to knock down the biggest shot of her career to send the Gophers women to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.
Big shot
The backstory:
The Gophers were tied with Ole Miss with just three seconds on the clock after Latasha Lattimore tied the game with a layup for Ole Miss.
What we know:
The layup ended a 7-0 run by the Gophers to claw back into the game late, including a huge three-point shot by Mara Braun. The Gophers called a timeout to advance the ball.
Battle wrapped around the elbow, caught the ball near the baseline and pulled up for a stepback midrange shot that swished as time expired.
Gophers advance
The other side:
As the Gophers celebrated, the refs reviewed the play and reset the clock to 0.8 seconds. Ole Miss got another shot, but a three-pointer came up short.
What's next:
Minnesota will now head to Sacramento to take on the winner of UCLA-Oklahoma State.