Gophers women's basketball advance to Sweet 16 off last second shot

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The Brief Amaya Battle hit the go-ahead shot to send the Gophers women's basketball team to the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than two decades. The Gophers were tied with Ole Miss with 3 seconds left on the clock in Sunday's game when Battle hit her shot. The Gophers are now headed to Sacramento to face the winner of UCLA-Oklahoma State.



Amaya Battle pulled up from 13-feet to knock down the biggest shot of her career to send the Gophers women to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005.

Big shot

The backstory:

The Gophers were tied with Ole Miss with just three seconds on the clock after Latasha Lattimore tied the game with a layup for Ole Miss.

What we know:

The layup ended a 7-0 run by the Gophers to claw back into the game late, including a huge three-point shot by Mara Braun. The Gophers called a timeout to advance the ball.

Battle wrapped around the elbow, caught the ball near the baseline and pulled up for a stepback midrange shot that swished as time expired.

Gophers advance

The other side:

As the Gophers celebrated, the refs reviewed the play and reset the clock to 0.8 seconds. Ole Miss got another shot, but a three-pointer came up short.

What's next:

Minnesota will now head to Sacramento to take on the winner of UCLA-Oklahoma State.