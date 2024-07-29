Mosquito-spraying helicopter hit by golf ball in Anoka County

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is looking into an incident over the weekend in which a mosquito control helicopter was hit by a golf ball.

What happened?

Deputies say the pilot of a Metropolitan Mosquito Control District helicopter reported the incident on Friday morning. The pilot said he was flying in the area of Refuge Golf Course in Oak Grove, Minn. when he noticed the golf ball flying at the helicopter.

After landing the helicopter, he noticed damage from the golf ball and reported it to the authorities.

Was it an accident?

It's unclear if the shot was intentionally aimed at the helicopter or an errant strike.

Metropolitan Mosquito Control District helicopters are forced to fly low when spraying, putting it within reach of a bad slice or a bad actor.

Who did it?

After the report, deputies returned to the golf course to identify the person who hit the ball but said they were unable to do so. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

What is the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District saying?

FOX 9 reached out to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District over the weekend. On Monday, they sent us a statement but, so far, FOX 9 has been unable to open the link to read the statement.