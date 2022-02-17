Golden Valley PD: Suspect fires at officers, no one injured

Golden Valley Police say a suspect fled a traffic stop and fired several shots at officers before being taken into custody Wednesday night.

Police say they were investigating a suspicious vehicle near the area of the 3000 block of Major Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. When officers located the vehicle the suspect fled. The suspect's vehicle became "disabled" about seven blocks away on the 3700 block of Major.

The suspect then fled on foot and fired at least five shots at officers. Police say officers did not return fire.

The suspect was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured.