Golden Valley PD asks public help locating van involved in theft

The Golden Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help either identifying or locating a white van involved in a theft from vehicle on Saturday, March 5, in the Chesterbird American Legion lot on 200 Lilac Drive North.

According to police, the white van is most likely a late 1990’s to early 2000’s model Ford Econoline, with a roof rack.

If you recognize the van or have any information regarding the crime, please contact the Golden Valley PD at police@goldenvalleymn.gov or by calling 763-593-8079. Tips will remain anonymous.