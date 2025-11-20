Give to the Max Day: How to help Minnesota organizations

The Brief Thursday is Give to the Max Day, Minnesota's annual day of giving to help nonprofits and schools around the state. Last year, more than $37 million was raised for more than 6,000 organizations. You can donate to organizations of your choice via GiveMN's website, linked below.



It's Give to the Max Day, Minnesota's annual day of giving to help organizations around the state.

How you can participate in Give to the Max Day

What you can do:

Thousands of organizations are participating in Give to the Max Day. You can find an organization and donate on GiveMN's website here.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, more than $14.3 million had been raised for 4,790 organizations.

What is Give to the Max Day?

Dig deeper:

Give to the Max Day started in 2009 via GiveMN.org, a website that helps nonprofits around Minnesota with online fundraising. Now, it's an official holiday that encourages Minnesotans to donate to their favorite organizations.

Last year, GiveMN says the annual day of giving raised $37.1 million for about 6,500 organizations. Since its inception, about $400 million has been raised by 750,000 donors to benefit about 14,000 nonprofits and schools.