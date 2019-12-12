Girl waiting for heart transplant serves as inspiration for Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph

article

For the first 12 days of December, FOX 9 has been featuring patients, doctors and care givers at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. It's part of FOX 9’s 12 Days of Giving campaign benefiting the hospital.

Nine-year-old Megan Wagner is a smiley, prankster from Maple Grove. She likes to trick her guests with a remote control fart machine or the "computer mouse prank" on her nurses.

“You can use sticky notes and cover over the light - it won't work,” said Megan.

Megan beat a rare form of cancer called osteosarcoma in July. But in October, tests showed her heart took a major hit by the chemotherapy, putting her in heart failure. She's been back at Masonic Children's Hospital since then.

“The hospital and staff is like family, the care and love they give is amazing,” said Andrea Wager, Megan’s mother. “We've had a lot of ups and downs and a lot of scary things that have happened.”

Megan got an LVAD (left ventricular assisted device) implanted last month, while she waits to be put on the heart transplant list. Hopefully that happens in July. The toughest part for Megan?

“Missing things my brother and sister get to do,” said Megan.

Megan's mom Andrea helps try and pass the time, like with Christmas carols. There’s also art therapy, trivia and bingo. She also enjoys going to Kyle Rudolph's End Zone, where she can paint, play video games and more.



Minnesota Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph said Megan Wagner serves as his inspiration. He wears a yellow bracelet in her honor. (FOX 9)

Megan was in the End Zone when the Minnesota Vikings announced Rudolph is the team's 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

“Everybody's wondering what's gotten into the Vikings offense and why I started catching a bunch of touchdowns and now I can tell you the secret - I have Megan’s bracelet,” said Rudolph. “I have a picture [of my catch] for Megan. It's not any talent, a little yellow bracelet, on the wrist of my one-handed catch and that is all because of Megan.”

“We have a very new perspective, so blessed with so many gifts and the generosity of a community that had our back when we didn't know what the next day was going to bring,” said Andrea. “We have connected with a lot of families, kid can't leave, and that could be us, we are grateful, touched by their experiences.”

The Wagners hope to go home before Christmas.

