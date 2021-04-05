Girl injured by vehicle backing out of driveway in Rogers, Minnesota

A girl was injured Sunday after she was pinned underneath a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway in Rogers, Minnesota.

At 7:40 p.m., police and fire departments responded to a house on the 22000 block of Marie Avenue, where they found a girl pinned under a vehicle that had been backing out of a driveway, according to the Rogers Police Department.

First responders rendered medical aid to the victim and she was eventually airlifted to a nearby hospital out of an abundance of caution. Police said her injuries are "significant, but non-life-threatening."

The victim did not live at the house where the incident occurred. The boy who was driving the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

"Rogers is a tight knit community and we care deeply about our neighbors. This incident has profoundly affected many of those who live near this incident as well as our first responders," the police department said in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to those affected by this sad event."

The incident remains under investigation.