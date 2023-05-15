Girl dies after Minneapolis shooting

Police say a juvenile girl has died after a reported shooting in Minneapolis over the weekend.

As of Monday evening, few details about the death were available.

Officers say they responded around 10 p.m. on Saturday night for a shooting victim who had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center. Despite efforts from hospital workers, police say the girl died from her injuries.

A homicide investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.