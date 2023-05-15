Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
11
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

Girl dies after Minneapolis shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a juvenile girl has died after a reported shooting in Minneapolis over the weekend.

As of Monday evening, few details about the death were available.

Officers say they responded around 10 p.m. on Saturday night for a shooting victim who had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center. Despite efforts from hospital workers, police say the girl died from her injuries.

A homicide investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.