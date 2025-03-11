Girl, 7, found unresponsive during swimming lesson at St. Cloud YMCA
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in St. Cloud say a 7-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool underwater during a swimming lesson on Saturday.
What happened?
What we know:
St. Cloud police and fire responded to the St. Cloud YMCA at about 10:50 a.m. to a report of a child who was found underwater in the pool. When they arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the girl.
Authorities learned the girl was participating in a swimming lesson when she was found unresponsive. It’s not known how long the girl was underwater.
Condition unknown
An off-duty St. Cloud police officer and a doctor were at the YMCA when it happened, and provided immediate assistance.
What we don't know:
The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, but her condition was not known. Authorities haven’t provided any additional details on the girl.