Girl, 7, found unresponsive during swimming lesson at St. Cloud YMCA

Authorities in St. Cloud say a 7-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool underwater during a swimming lesson on Saturday.

What happened?

What we know:

St. Cloud police and fire responded to the St. Cloud YMCA at about 10:50 a.m. to a report of a child who was found underwater in the pool. When they arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the girl.

Authorities learned the girl was participating in a swimming lesson when she was found unresponsive. It’s not known how long the girl was underwater.

Condition unknown

An off-duty St. Cloud police officer and a doctor were at the YMCA when it happened, and provided immediate assistance.

What we don't know:

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, but her condition was not known. Authorities haven’t provided any additional details on the girl.