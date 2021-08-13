Girl, 3, dies after accidental shooting by 5-year-old boy

A 3-year-old girl has died after a reported accidental shooting by a 5-year-old boy in a northern Minnesota home, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the incident at a home in Bena. Authorities learned the young girl was hit by accidental gunfire by a boy in the household.

An ambulance met with family members in transit who were taking the girl to Deer River Hospital. Responders attempted to revive the child, who later died at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will complete an autopsy.