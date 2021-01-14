Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
6
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Wabasha County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Rock County

Georgia police chief released from hospital after months-long COVID-19 battle

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

Blue Ridge police chief released from hospital

City of Blue Ridge Police Department Chief Johnny Scearce has been released after 94 days in the hospital. Video courtesy of CHI Memorial

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. - After nearly four months in a hospital battling COVID-19, a Georgia police chief is finally back home with his family.

CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga shared an emotional video of Blue Ridge Police Chief Johnny Scearce being released.

Scearce had been at the hospital for 94 days after being infected with the virus. At one point, the police chief was in the ICU on a ventilator.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

On Thursday, the hospital posted the video of his Honor Walk as he was released. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

In the video, Scearce is wheeled out in his bed while waving to a crowd of doctors, nurses, and staff who are cheering and applauding.

"Our best wishes for your continuing recovery, Chief," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

According to the City of Blue Ridge, Scearce has been the chief of police for the town since 1991, the longest tenure at the position in the city's history.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.