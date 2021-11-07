Residents can return home after gas leak in Ham Lake, Minn.

Residents can return home after a gas leak in Ham Lake, Minnesota prompted evacuations on Sunday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:47 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Highway 65 and 143rd Avenue NE on a report of a loud hissing sound and rattling noises near a pipeline substation.

Crews determined there was a gas leak in a line, and as a safety precaution, ordered everyone nearby to evacuate the area.

Shortly after the reported leak, utility companies arrived, the gas was shut off, residents were told they could return home.

The case is still under investigation.