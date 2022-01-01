Garage explosion in Minneapolis severely burns man

A garage explosion and fire severely burned one person on New Year’s Day in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, an explosion of a detached garage at 1070 13th Avenue SE was reported at 11:09 a.m. Saturday. The garage had been leveled from the explosion and engulfed in flames and a neighboring garage was also on fire.

One man was injured in the explosion and fire. He was found in the back of his pickup truck parked outside of the exploded garage. The man was conscious but somewhat incoherent. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with severe burns.

The fire response was upgraded to a first alarm for more firefighters and equipment due to the subzero temperatures and icy conditions. The fires to both garages were extinguished by 12:30 p.m. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation. Xcel Energy was called to the scene to monitor and investigate.

