Future of Minneapolis' former 3rd Police Precinct: Survey results released

The Brief A new community survey shows 66% support for transforming the burned 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis into a "democracy center." The proposed center would house Election and Voter Services offices and a new Early Vote Center, with community space on the ground floor. The city hopes to open the new center sometime in 2026.



The City of Minneapolis has released the results of a community survey weighing the future of the former 3rd Precinct site that burned down during the 2020 riots.

Background

The former police precinct was destroyed in the riots sparked by the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The burned-out building has sat empty at the corner of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue for the past four years.

Since then, the city has debated what to do with the building

Another survey in July 2023 showed that most people preferred rebuilding the police precinct at the same location, with some residents opining it would be the most pragmatic solution and a rebuff to the rioters who destroyed the building.

The city council, however, after months of debate and back-and-forth, ultimately opted to move the 3rd Precinct to a new spot at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue – a city-purchased building about a half-mile away on Minnehaha.

What's new?

On Thursday, the City of Minneapolis released a new survey that showed strong support for a proposed "democracy center" at the site of the former 3rd Precinct.

According to the survey, 66 percent of people support turning the former precinct into a democracy center – including 70 percent support from residents who live in the 3rd Precinct.

What is a democracy center?

Essentially, the city plans to relocate its Election and Voter Services offices to the former police precinct and turn it into the home of the city's new Early Vote Center.

The majority of the building's ground floor would also be made available for community use.

What's next?

The city is hoping to finalize design plans in the coming weeks and start renovations in 2025 with hopes of the democracy center opening sometime in 2026.