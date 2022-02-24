Fundraiser Saturday to help veteran’s family that lost home in fire

article

On Saturday a veteran’s group is holding a fundraiser to help a Farmington family that lost everything in a house fire about one month after adopting three children.

FOX 9 first reported this story about the Brosam’s in December.

Since then, the family has moved into a rental home with the help of their insurance company. There’s still a long road ahead, though, as they’ve learned their home is not salvageable.

Travis Brosam is a Navy veteran. When the local Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network heard about the family and fire, they decided to hold a fundraiser to help.

"What the Yellow Ribbon does is we turn around and help veterans any way that we can," Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network Chairman Douglas Taube said.

Taube says the fundraiser is on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Fireside Restaurant in Rosemount from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"We’ll have a silent auction, there will be food available, we’re going to have some chuck your change buckets," Taube said.