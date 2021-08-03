Biden calls on Cuomo to resign

With a probe finding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed current and former state employees , many of them young women, the chorus of people calling for his resignation is growing. The president is now among them.

After delivering remarks about the pandemic, President Joe Biden answered a question from a reporter about whether he believes Cuomo should resign. "Yes," Biden said.

"I think he should resign," the president told reporters. "I understand that the state Legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact, I haven't read all that data."

The women had accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The nearly five-month investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

One of those accusers, Charlotte Bennett, tweeted : "Resign, @NYGovCuomo."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat but a political rival of Cuomo's, said the report "substantiates… severe misconduct" and called on the governor to step down now.

"Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying," de Blasio said. "It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor. He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Several of Cuomo's accusers demanded swifter action, calling on the governor to leave office immediately. Some Democratic and Republican state lawmakers joined them, along with one-time Cuomo allies including county executives and leaders of left-leaning political groups.

"The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

"This is a sad day for New York. The Attorney General's report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. "The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down."

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said he commends the women for coming forward with their stories. He said Cuomo's actions are "intolerable."

"He is unfit to lead this state, and I reiterate my call for him to step down from office," Johnson said. "I also want to thank Attorney General Letitia James and the investigators for this thorough, independent investigation."

New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams said in a statement that the investigation has "confirmed" what he believed when the "courageous women came forward."

"[T]he Governor repeatedly, with intent and without care for the pain he caused or concern for consequences, sexually harassed multiple women, violating the law and the standards which we must demand, especially of our elected officials," Williams said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In a joint statement, New York's U.S. senators reiterated their previous calls for Cuomo to leave office over his "profoundly disturbing, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable" behavior. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, said in the statement that the "independent, thorough and professional investigation" substantiated the accusations.

"[T]he Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers, and created a hostile work environment," Schumer and Gillibrand said. "No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."

Asked whether Cuomo should resign during a radio interview, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed the sentiments of other leaders.

"His behavior was unacceptable and the principled thing for him to do would be to step down," Cruz said.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing. In a video statement released Tuesday afternoon, he repeated his denials and took aim at the legitimacy of the investigation.

"The facts are much different than what has been portrayed," Cuomo said.

Advertisement