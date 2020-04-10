Free children’s book from global health organizations helps kids cope with COVID-19

article

A new children’s book is helping convey to children the importance of practicing COVID-19 prevention measures while helping guide them through emotional challenges they may face during the pandemic.

“My Hero Is You, How Kids Can Fight COVID-19” depicts the story of a young girl named Sara, downtrodden over being unable to see friends due to her her school being closed. Sara meets Ario, a dragon-like creature, who takes her on a fanciful journey across the globe, meeting new friends while learning of the importance of staying inside and practicing COVID-19 prevention measures.

Intended for children ages 6 to 11, the book was developed by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Reference Group on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency Settings.



“To develop the book, insights were gathered from over 1,700 children, parents, caregivers and teachers across the world on how they were coping the novel coronavirus and the new reality of pandemic,” according to a press release from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The input was invaluable to script writer and illustrator Helen Patuck and the project team in making sure that the story and its messages resonated with children from different backgrounds and continents,” the WHO stated.



As of April 10, the book has been released in 12 languages. A link to an English version is here. Download links for additional versions of the book can be found here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that children do not have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, although they can still become infected. The CDC said that the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar in children and adults.

The CDC also recommends that children follow the same safety and prevention measures that adults are following, such as staying at home if they are sick and washing their hands frequently.

“The key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. While school is out, children should not have in-person playdates with children from other households,” according to the CDC. “If children are playing outside their own homes, it is essential that they remain 6 feet from anyone who is not in their own household.”



