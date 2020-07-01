FOX 9 Town Ball Tour continues in Red Wing as Aces take on rivals Lake City Serpents

The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Red Wing, Minnesota Wednesday as the Red Wing Aces take on rivals the Lake City Serpents.

FOX 9 morning reporter Shayne Wells showed off some of Red Wing’s top spots and FOX 9 Sports’ Hobie Artigue and Meteorologist Ian Leonard will be live at the game during the evening newscasts.

First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

Red Wing Aces vs. Lake Ciy Serpents

Red Wing Athletic Field

1322 12th St., Red Wing, MN 55066

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aces say fans are required to maintain social distancing while seated as well as when moving around the ballpark and are encouraged to wear masks.

Advertisement

Seating in the grandstand will be sectioned off (every other row and every six feet within that row) for social distancing and will be limited to 250 people. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and set them up along the sidewalk or the open space beyond the left and right outfield fences.

Driving directions:

From the Twin Cities to Red Wing: Hop on I-94 E, then take the exit for US Hwy. 10 E/US Hwy. 61 S. Follow US Hwy. 10 E/US Hwy. 61 S for approximately 20 miles. Turn left onto MN-316 S/Red Wing Blvd. Follow MN-316/Red Wing Blvd. for approximately 10 miles. Turn left onto US Hwy. 61 S. for 13 miles.

From US Hwy. 61 to the Red Wing Athletic Field: From Hwy. 61, turn south on West Ave. (a one-way street). Follow West Ave. to 7th St. and turn left. Go one block to East Ave. (which now becomes a two-way street and turn right. Take East Ave. down to 12th St. Turn right on 12th St. and follow it straight to the Athletic Field.

Can’t make it tonight? Here are the other stops along the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour:

July 8: Cologne

July 15: Maple Lake

July 22: Belle Plaine

