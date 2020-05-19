FOX 9 Top Teacher: Nancy Berquist of Lakeview Elementary School

article

It's the time of year when FOX 9 honors nine outstanding teachers for the FOX 9 Top Teacher Award. This year, our station is recognizing the teachers virtually.

The first top teacher is Nancy Berquist, a fourth grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Lakeville, Minnesota.

Mrs. Berquist was nominated by a parent who says her daughter, Hannah, gained a teacher and a friend this year. Hannah had missed a few long stretches of school because of severe asthma and Berquist was there to support Hannah socially, emotionally and academically.

Those who know Berquist say she's known for her endless patience and genuine care for her students.

"I've always made sure that my kids and students know that they are important,” said Berquist. “And that I care about them and I learn about them just by having conversations. I go to their extracurricular activities outside of school, just that it's not school that I care about, it's just who they are as a person."

As a Top Teacher recipient, Mrs. Berquist's school will receive a $1,000 check from Royal Credit Union to be used for classroom supplies and a Top Teacher trophy from FOX 9.

