FOX 9 farewell to Dawn Stevens

After more than 15 years with FOX 9, Dawn Stevens is moving on to her next adventure.

Dawn joined FOX 9 as an evening reporter in September 2006 and began anchoring the 4:30 a.m. morning show since it started in 2010.

Even though her last day was on a Thursday, FOX 9 had to surprise Dawn with a final "Friday Dance Off."

Dawn will be the new chief executive communications strategist at Alpha Mission, an organization connecting Black businesses to American companies to bring economic empowerment to Black and Hispanic communities.