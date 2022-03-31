Expand / Collapse search

FOX 9 farewell to Dawn Stevens

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
FOX 9 Morning News
FOX 9

Dawn Stevens says goodbye after 15 years at FOX 9

After 15 years at FOX 9, Dawn Stevens says goodbye.

(FOX 9) - After more than 15 years with FOX 9, Dawn Stevens is moving on to her next adventure.

Dawn joined FOX 9 as an evening reporter in September 2006 and began anchoring the 4:30 a.m. morning show since it started in 2010.

FOX 9 Good Day's farewell to Dawn Stevens

Remember the 'Wake up with FOX 9' promo? FOX 9 Good Day takes a look down memory lane with Dawn Stevens on her last day. Her co-anchors throughout the years, including Jason Matheson and Kelly O'Connell, say their farewells.

Even though her last day was on a Thursday, FOX 9 had to surprise Dawn with a final "Friday Dance Off."

Dawn Stevens' final 'Friday Dance Off'

The FOX 9 Family couldn't send Dawn off without one final dance off for Dawn's last day. It's been a FOX 9 Morning News tradition Dawn's been a part of for the last decade.

Dawn will be the new chief executive communications strategist at Alpha Mission, an organization connecting Black businesses to American companies to bring economic empowerment to Black and Hispanic communities.