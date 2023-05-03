Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County, Polk County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Formerly homeless woman wins $5 million in California lottery

By Tony Hicks
Published 
Bay City News

PITTSBURG, Calif. - A formerly homeless woman just won $5 million playing the California Lottery in Pittsburg. 

"I only bought one ticket," Lucia Forseth said in a statement from the lottery. "I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!" 

Forseth was homeless in 2017 but turned things around even before becoming a millionaire. 

She recently picked up a 2023 Scratchers ticket at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg.  

Forseth was there to get her car's oil changed and scratched the prize-winning ticket right outside.  

Forseth told lottery officials buying a ticket called 2023 has deep meaning.

"Six years ago, I was homeless," Forseth said. "This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million."

"You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me," she said.

Forseth said she plans on buying a house and investing the rest of her new fortune. Lottery officials said she declined to speak with media. 

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it's only possible with our players' support," said Carolyn Becker, California Lottery spokesperson. "Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike."