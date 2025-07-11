Former Wisconsin police chief convicted of assaulting minors to be released

article

A former police chief in western Wisconsin is being released following a sentence stemming from the sexual assault of minor boys, and will be homeless once freed.

What we know:

A press release provided by the Menomonie Police Department says Gary Wayerksi will be released on July 15 from prison to the City of Menomonie, Wis., where he will be homeless.

The release says he will be placed on intensive supervision, subject to GPS monitoring with geographic restrictions to Dunn County and be on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life as part of his release.

The announcement is the result of Wisconsin state law, which requires law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release or relocation when it could "enhance public safety, awareness and protection."

The backstory:

In 2013, Wayerski was sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted, and 16 years of extended supervision, after being convicted of several counts of child enticement, sexual assault of a minor and exposing himself to a minor.

When he was charged in 2011, he was still the part-time police chief of Dunn County village, which includes the seven incorporated villages of Boyceville, Colfax, Downing, Elk Mound, Knapp, Ridgeland and Wheeler.

According to court documents, Wayerski, who was 55 years old at the time, was mentoring a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old after arresting them for breaking into a church in Wheeler.

The boys claimed Wayerski showed them pornographic movies and computer images, and also fondled them, according to the charges.