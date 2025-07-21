Former Vikings star Everson Griffen due in court over alleged probation violation

article

The Brief Former Viking DE Everson Griffen is due in court on Monday for an alleged probation violation. The violation stems from his 2024 guilty plea in a drunk driving case. Griffen was booked into Hennepin County Jail on Saturday.



Former star Vikings defensive end Everson Giffen was arrested over the weekend for an alleged probation violation stemming from a 2024 drunk driving conviction.

Everson Griffen in court

What we know:

Griffen, 37, is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday afternoon. Jail records show he was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Saturday night.

Court records show a warrant that was issued for Griffen's arrest was filed on Friday, alleging probation violations linked to his 2024 drunk driving guilty plea.

The court document states Griffen violated the terms of his stayed sentence, including failure to comply with random drug testing, failure to follow probation instructions, and failure to abstain from alcohol and substance use.

The backstory:

Griffen was stopped along Interstate 35W in Minneapolis back in May 2024 for speeding. During the stop, a trooper stated Griffen appeared impaired. A breath test put Griffen's blood-alcohol level at 0.10.

He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case to a charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated. Griffen was sentenced to 364 days in the county workhouse. The sentence was stayed, meaning Griffen wouldn't serve time behind bars if he stayed out of trouble and followed conditions imposed by the court for the next four years.

Griffen kicked off flight

Big picture view:

Last week, TMZ reported that Griffen had been kicked off a Delta flight from Chicago to Minneapolis.

According to the report, Griffen's plane had just taken off when pilots returned to O'Hare International Airport to remove an "unruly passenger." It's unclear if this incident is related to the probation violation.

Local perspective:

Griffen played in the NFL for 12 seasons between 2010 and 2021, spending 11 of those seasons in Minnesota. At his peak, he was one of the league's top defensive ends, accruing 85.5 sacks over his career, including three seasons with double-digit sack totals.