Former Shakopee guard avoids prison in criminal sexual conduct case

A former Shakopee prison guard accused of carrying on a relationship with an inmate won't serve prison time after being sentenced this week in the case.

Daniel Vasquez Pichardo pleaded guilty last June to a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Pichardo admitted to starting a relationship last December with an inmate under his supervision, admitting to sending a lewd photo to her Snapchat and writing love letters. He also admitted to groping the inmate, outside the view of surveillance cameras. According to charges, Pichardo said the relationship was reciprocal – but under Minnesota law, guards are prohibited from romantic endeavors with inmates.

Pichardo was charged in March. This week, he was sentenced to probation for the case. Meaning that as long as he abides by the conditions of his probation, he won't serve prison time.