Former president Jimmy Carter shares New Year's kiss with wife Rosalynn

After 74 years of marriage, former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn know how to keep the romance going.

On New Year's Eve, the couple was captured sharing a sweet kiss to ring in 2021.

The photo was taken by longtime friend and superintendent of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site Jill Stuckey. The former president is seen leaning in to kiss his wife while sitting in a car in Plains, Georgia.

Stuckey posted the sweet moment to Facebook.

"I caught these folks kissing in my driveway tonight! If that doesn’t make your New Year start out right nothing will!!" she captioned the photo.

Stuckey tells FOX 35 News that the couple celebrated the New Year a bit early that evening.

"It was taken at 8:01 pm New Year's Eve...We are old and didn’t want to wait till midnight so we dropped the peanut at 8:00."

The Carters have been married since 1947, making them the longest married presidential couple.