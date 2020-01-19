Former Olympians take to the sky at Bloomington ski jumping competition

article

Elite ski jumpers from Europe, Canada and across the country took to the skies in Bloomington, Minn. Sunday night.

The Nordic ski jumpers competed under the stadium lights at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps in a leg of the Midwestern 5 Hills Tour, which is a part of the U.S. Cup Series.

The event was put on, in part, by the Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club. The group brought in former and possibly future Olympians for the event.

The skiers reached heights of 300 feet for various trophies and cash prizes.