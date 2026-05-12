Former Minnesota pastor sentenced to life for child sex assault in Wisconsin cabin

The Brief Jeffrey Anthony Charles, a former pastor, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release on Tuesday. Charles was convicted for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in Douglas County, Wis., from 2005 to 2010. Charles was a pastor at Neighbors to Nations in Princeton, Minn.



A former Minnesota pastor has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child at his Wisconsin cabin over five years.

Former pastor sentenced for repeated sexual assault of a child

What we know:

Jeffrey Anthony Charles, 65, was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release for sexually assaulting a child from 2005 to 2010.

The assaults took place at Charles’ cabin in Summit, Wis., and began when the victim was 3 years old, and continued until the victim turned 8.

Charles was serving as pastor for Neighbors to Nations church in Princeton, Minn., during the time of the assaults. Parishioners from the church often traveled to his Wisconsin cabin, where the crimes occurred.

What they're saying:

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said, "This sentence sends an unmistakable message about the heinousness of this kind of criminal conduct. Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who worked to get justice in this case." District Attorney Mark Fruehauf added, "The victim is to be commended for the patience and bravery she demonstrated testifying about these crimes to a jury. This case would not have been possible without the hard work of law enforcement and the assistance of the Department of Justice, for which I am grateful."

Charles’s criminal history and the investigation

The backstory:

Charles was previously convicted of sexual abuse in Iowa in 1997. His conviction there involved third-degree sexual abuse, showing a pattern of criminal behavior that preceded his crimes in Wisconsin.