Former Minnesota congressman Jim Ramstad dies

Former Minnesota congressman Jim Ramstad has died, according to reports. He was 74.

The news of his passing broke on social media overnight, with Minnesota lawmakers and political figures sharing their condolences.

Ramstad’s former chief of staff Dean Peterson told MPR News the former congressman had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

Rep. Jim Ramstad, R-Mn., his AA sponsor Rep. Patrick Kennedy, D-RI

Ramstad, a moderate Republican, served Minnesota’s Third District, which covers several suburbs to the north, south and west of Minneapolis, for nine terms, retiring in 2009. Prior to that, he served for nearly a decade in the Minnesota State Senate.