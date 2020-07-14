Former Ford site to be redeveloped in St. Paul named 'Highland Bridge'

article

The 122-acre former Ford Site on the west side of St. Paul has a new name: Highland Bridge.

Ryan Companies, the company that owns the site and will develop it, released the name Tuesday during a virtual groundbreaking featuring St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and other City Councilors.

“Highland Bridge will connect generations, nature and green space, a diverse set of housing options, and business and employment opportunities into a healthy and sustainable lifestyle,” said Ryan Companies in a release.

The company said it gathered input from the community and the Highland District Council about naming the development.

Along with the name announcement, Ryan Companies said it will add two additional housing partners to the redevelopment. Pulte Group has been tabbed as the lead developer of 320 for-sale townhomes that will be available in Winter 2021 and Presbyterian Homes will own and operate the senior living components.

Weidner Apartment Homes was already selected as the primary developer for market-rate housing at Highland Bridge and Project for Pride, CommonBond Communities and Habitat for Humanity are charged with providing the affordable housing in the project.

Advertisement

In addition to the 3,800 housing units in the Highland Bridge plan, it will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 265,000 square feet of office space and 50,000 square feet of civic or institutional space. 55 acres of public and open space, including four new parks and 10 bike and pedestrian paths will be included in the development.

For more information, visit highlandbridge.com.