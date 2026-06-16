Former Children’s Theatre Company worker indicted for child porn

The Brief A former Children's Theatre Company employee is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography. Ricky McAllister was indicted by a grand jury last month in U.S. District Court. Theatre officials say McAllister's conduct did not involve theater students, and did not happen on property.



A former part-time employee with the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis has been indicted by a grand jury, accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Charges against Ricky McAllister

What we know:

Ricky McAllister was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court last month on one count of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

McAllister is accused of receiving child pornography on March 28, 2022.

He’s accused of possessing child pornography on June 12, 2025.

The Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis confirmed Monday McAllister worked part-time there as a stagehand and student actor supervisor. Theatre officials say about a year ago, federal agents arrived to the theatre requesting to speak to a supervisor about McAllister. There was no indication that McAllister had committed any crime or inappropriate conduct involving anyone at the theatre, or on the theatre premises.

Theatre officials say, due to their policies and protocols with adult-youth engagement, McAllister had never been issued an electronic device from the company. They say McAllister has not been on-site since June 11, 2025, the day before his second charge came down.

Theatre officials say they’re fully cooperating with the investigation.

Theatre company’s letter to families

What they're saying:

The Children’s Theatre Company emailed a letter to the community about the incident.

"Within the last week, CTC learned that Mr. McAllister has been indicted on two counts of receipt and possession of child pornography. Based on the public record, CTC understands the investigation and indictment are limited to actions that occurred outside of CTC’s premises and on Mr. McAllister’s personal devices. Further, nothing in the indictment references CTC or any of Mr. McAllister’s other former employers.

"We do not know what the outcome of any criminal investigation or charges will be, and we are mindful that these are allegations, not a conviction. But we also strive to be as transparent and informative as possible, seeking to create a safe, respectful, and educational environment for all.

"At CTC, nothing is more important than the safety of the children and families we serve. We believe that to create a better world for, with, and through young people, we must help create a world in which they are safe. That commitment is the foundation of our mission and our work."

What's next:

The case remains under investigation.