For Minneapolis business owner, ordinance change would mean more protection, peace of mind

At the Hennepin County Government Center, plywood remains in place protecting the glass windows and entryway from those potentially willing to do some damage.

It’s a familiar scene across some pockets of Minneapolis where business owners are looking to install a more permanent safety solution after watching the recent rioting and looting that has shaken the city.

“The buildings all burned up and just looking at the rubble and thinking what would happen to these prized pieces... made my heart sink. I don’t have another 20 years to rebuild and build the business up,” said Mark Brandow, owner of Quality Coaches auto repair shop.

His shop, located at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis, was spared during the unrest that gripped the city following George Floyd’s death.

Brandow has plywood protecting all the glass on his storefront but wants to install an exterior, retractable security barricade for extra protection.

However, that’s currently not allowed in Minneapolis, where city ordinance dictates that such protective shutters be used inside a business.

“I’ve been here for 35 years. Give me a break. I want to stay in business. I’ve been viable, I’ve got 48 years in the trade. Nobody has closed me down or told me I am illegal. Why can’t I have shutters on my building to save my place and save my space?”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he does support a change in the ordinance to allow such a mechanism.

The ordinance was adopted by the city about 15 years ago out of a concern that lots of security barriers and barricades would be an eye sore and give the impression of an unsafe and unwelcoming city.