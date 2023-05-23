Foo Fighters new drummer has musical roots in Minnesota

When the Foo Fighters announced Josh Freese would be their new drummer, replacing Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly last year, the alternative rock band tapped into a musical legacy that spans three generations and began in Minnesota.

"Totally excited about that because he's been buddies with all those guys forever, you know? So it's fun that he's doing it and we're excited about it," said Josh's father, Stan Freese told FOX 9.

Josh grew up in California and is a veteran drummer, who has played with Guns N Roses, The Vandals, Nine Inch Nails, and even the Replacements, when they reunited for a few shows a decade ago.

But Josh's grandfather Hal Freese was a long time music teacher and band director with Edina Public Schools.

Stan Freese was a tuba soloist at the University of Minnesota, where he toured the Soviet Union and China as part of the U's Concert Band.

He ended up playing his favorite instrument for President Richard Nixon at the White House before becoming the first full time band director at Disney World and then Disney Land in the 1970s.

"I was able to give really good musicians employment, and that made me feel good and almost made me feel like I was divinely picked to have a job that could offer great musicians, a great life, great money," said Stan.

And Josh isn't the only rock star in the family. His brother Jason also plays keyboards for Green Day.

"We're all grateful for it. Nobody takes it for granted. Neither Josh or Jason take anything they have in their career for granted, which is nice to see, you know," said Stan.

Stan was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame the same year as Prince, and says watching his sons follow in his musical footsteps is a high note for the entire family.

"For me, it's wonderful to be able to see that and to be able to just enjoy what they're doing and kind of tag along, so it was perfect for me," said Stan.