Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death: New details emerge

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs on stage at GHMBA Stadium March 4, 2022 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Paul Rovere/The Age/Fairfax Media via Getty Images)

New details have been released about the sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years, died in Colombia on Friday, the band said in a statement Friday.

On Saturday, the District Secretary of Health in Colombia confirmed in a press release that the drummer, 50, died in the town of Chapinero after suffering chest pains at his hotel.

"The city's Emergency and Emergency Regulatory Center received a report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city. An ambulance was dispatched to attend to the case," the press release, translated in English, states.

It goes on to say a health professional attended to Hawkins and performed "resuscitation maneuvers."

"However, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased," the release adds.

"The District Secretary of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work. In addition, the entity sends its message of condolences to the family, colleagues and followers," the release concludes.

Hawkins' bandmates announced his death on Friday night.

"The Foo Fighters Family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," a statement shared on the band's social media accounts reads.

They wrote that their "hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

RELATED: Foo Fighters, fellow musicians mourn death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

After Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognizable member of the group, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos.

He starred in Foo Fighters' recently released horror-comedy film, "Studio 666," in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

The band is currently touring South America and were set to play a show in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins' final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

The U.S. Embassy in Bogota expressed its condolences in a tweet.

Advertisement

Read more from FOX News