Following roster controversy Cambridge-Isanti student-athlete advances to state

On Thursday morning, Evelyn Wiltrout wasn't on the roster to compete at the state sectionals for track and field.

But by Friday night, she had earned a ticket to the state competition.

"I haven't comprehended [it] yet. I'm still in shock. It hasn't hit me. The weight of the situation, the emotional rollercoaster of the last 48 hours... it's insane," said Wiltrout.

Wiltrout is one of three female shot put athletes from Cambridge-Isanti High School who were accidentally left off the roster by their coach for the track and field competition.

The coach, athletic director and the girl's parents contacted the Minnestoa State High School League (MSHSL) to fix the error. Shari Wiltrout, Evelyn's mother, says they were initially told there was nothing that could be done, and the roster would not be updated.

In the end, the MSHSL reinstated the girls on Thursday night after league officials investigated the matter and "determined the circumstances were unique and having the athletes in the section meet wouldn’t impact the integrity of the event."

Evelyn placed second in Friday's match, throwing a personal record of more than 37 feet.

Although she is the only one of her three teammates who will move on to the state competition, she says the support from the sports community and beyond is worth more than any medal.

The state track and field competition is set to begin on Thursday.