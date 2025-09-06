'Focus is on Graysen': Family shares update on boy injured in deadly Minneapolis police pursuit crash

The Brief Six-year-old Graysen Borg is recovering after being badly injured in a police pursuit crash. The crash killed his mother and another young woman when a suspect fleeing police slammed into their car. Graysen’s family says he has a long recovery ahead but is showing strength day by day.



Graysen Borg’s grandmother says the 6-year-old is beginning to regain energy after a devastating crash took his mother’s life on Thursday.

Graysen was on his way to school Thursday morning when the vehicle he was in was struck during a high-speed police pursuit involving a carjacking suspect.

"He said I was in a car accident. Something bad happened. It was really bad. People died," Page recalled. "The car tipped over on its side and came back down and crashed down hard. He knew details of a 6-year-old shouldn’t have to go through… I could not believe Graysen was in the car. It was too mangled."

Graysen survived, but he has a long road to recovery. His family says he will be hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare for weeks, and while he recovers, he’ll have to use a wheelchair to get around.

"Basically, each limb has a break," Graysen’s grandmother Nichole Page told FOX 9 on Saturday.

Graysen has two broken legs, a fractured pelvis, a broken foot, and a broken thumb and arm. As of Saturday, he had been moved out of HCMC’s intensive care unit.

"It could’ve definitely been worse. It was a definite miracle of God… that car seat saved him, but actually I want to say that car seat didn’t save him; God saved him. The car seat was the tool that helped encompass his little body, so it didn’t get more broken," Page said.

Suspect charged

What we know:

The suspect Troy Mike Payton has been charged with two counts of fleeing a police officer resulting in death.

Before Thursday’s crash, authorities said he fired a gun while driving across the city on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic.

Fundraising efforts for victim

What you can do:

This weekend, Graysen’s family started an online fundraiser to help with the costs of his medical care, physical therapy and mental health therapy.