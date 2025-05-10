Flooded South Minneapolis Flower Shop open for Mother’s Day

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, McLeod County, South Cass County, Kanabec County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Benton County, Crow Wing County, Brown County, Chisago County, Le Sueur County, South Aitkin County, Faribault County, Rice County, Central St. Louis County, Scott County, Watonwan County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Waseca County, Todd County, Swift County, North Cass County, Anoka County, Washington County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Renville County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Koochiching County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Wright County
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Barron County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Rock County, North Beltrami County, East Otter Tail County, Clay County, Hubbard County, South Beltrami County, Red Lake County, Wilkin County, West Polk County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, Norman County, Grant County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, East Polk County, West Marshall County, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Stearns County, Crow Wing County, Brown County, Stevens County, Wright County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, Morrison County, McLeod County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Koochiching County, Mille Lacs County, North Itasca County, Meeker County, North Cass County, Renville County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Todd County, Swift County, Redwood County, Northern Aitkin County, Kandiyohi County, North St. Louis County, Nicollet County, South Itasca County, Martin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Benton County, Central St. Louis County, South Cass County, Yellow Medicine County

Flooded South Minneapolis Flower Shop open for Mother’s Day

By
Published  May 10, 2025 10:20pm CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Minneapolis flower shop open after flooding

A south Minneapolis flower shop is up and running ahead of Mother's Day after it flooded in February.

The Brief

    • A south Minneapolis flower shop is back up and running for Mother’s Day after its basement flooded three months ago.
    • A water main break back in February at 50th and Penn Avenue sent streams of water into businesses leaving the flower shop without flowers for Valentine’s Day.
    • Other businesses in the area are still closed because of the flood damage.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A south Minneapolis flower shop is back up and running for Mother’s Day. This comes after a water main break at 50th and Penn Avenue sent streams of water into businesses three months ago. 

South Minneapolis Flower Shop open for Mother’s Day

What we know:

Lake Harriet Florist has been busy putting flower orders together to celebrate moms. The shop is trying to make up for the Valentine’s Day loss, and we’re told they have well over 100 orders for Mother’s Day.

What they're saying:

"The business is great because we've got such a great community that have come, and I think they've come to help support us," said Lesley Rudd, Operations Manager. 

Water main break at 50th and Penn Avenue 

Timeline:

Back in February, Lake Harriet Florist’s basement was flooded after the water main break. The water was at least two feet high, and the shop lost many of its deliveries. They couldn’t take orders for two days and missed the Valentine’s Day rush.

"We hired a company that helped clean everything out of that basement because we're a small shop, it's just, you know, my mom, myself, and then our lead designer, and, you know, our additional help that we get in when we need, and it was too much work for just us to do," said Ruud.

While the flower shop has been able to bounce back, other businesses in the area remain closed due to the flood damage. 

MinneapolisSmall Business