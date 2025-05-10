Flooded South Minneapolis Flower Shop open for Mother’s Day

The Brief A south Minneapolis flower shop is back up and running for Mother’s Day after its basement flooded three months ago. A water main break back in February at 50th and Penn Avenue sent streams of water into businesses leaving the flower shop without flowers for Valentine’s Day. Other businesses in the area are still closed because of the flood damage.



A south Minneapolis flower shop is back up and running for Mother’s Day. This comes after a water main break at 50th and Penn Avenue sent streams of water into businesses three months ago.

South Minneapolis Flower Shop open for Mother’s Day

What we know:

Lake Harriet Florist has been busy putting flower orders together to celebrate moms. The shop is trying to make up for the Valentine’s Day loss, and we’re told they have well over 100 orders for Mother’s Day.

What they're saying:

"The business is great because we've got such a great community that have come, and I think they've come to help support us," said Lesley Rudd, Operations Manager.

Water main break at 50th and Penn Avenue

Timeline:

Back in February, Lake Harriet Florist’s basement was flooded after the water main break. The water was at least two feet high, and the shop lost many of its deliveries. They couldn’t take orders for two days and missed the Valentine’s Day rush.

"We hired a company that helped clean everything out of that basement because we're a small shop, it's just, you know, my mom, myself, and then our lead designer, and, you know, our additional help that we get in when we need, and it was too much work for just us to do," said Ruud.

While the flower shop has been able to bounce back, other businesses in the area remain closed due to the flood damage.